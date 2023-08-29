GP launches petition calling for NHS manager regulation

A GP from Nottingham has launched a petition calling for the government to introduce professional regulation for NHS managers in the wake of the Lucy Letby case.

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Labour shadow health and social care secretary Wes Streeting

Labour to strip funding from practices with poor continuity of care

29 Aug 2023
Countess of Chester Hospital

GP launches petition calling for NHS manager regulation

29 Aug 2023
Female doctor on a video call with a patient

GP training: How to prepare for the simulated consultation assessment (SCA)

25 Aug 2023
Male GP in consultation with patient

Just 6% of GPs believe the NHS workforce plan will boost GP numbers

25 Aug 2023

Podcast: Championing the unique skills and expertise of general practice

25 Aug 2023
Female GP in consultation with patient

GP workforce continues to fall with partner numbers most affected

24 Aug 2023