GP Jobs revamped to help practices and PCNs recruit new staff

Following the introduction of primary care networks (PCNs) and the expansion of general practice teams, the site has made significant changes to its categories under 'job function' in order to help PCNs and practices recruit the staff they need.

The job functions recruiters can 'tag' their vacancies to now include 'nurse', 'associated healthcare professionals', 'non-clinical' and 'leadership roles'. Associated health professionals includes searchable job functions for pharmacists, paramedics, physisican associates, dieticians and occupational therapists, among others.

The site has also extended the range of sectors in which GPs and other team members can be employed, added the ability to search by a wider range of rates of pay and also now includes a 'benefits' category to allow recruiters to highlight additional perks for candidates choosing to apply for their role.

More jobs in one place

The changes also mean that practices and PCNs can advertise more jobs in one place, with more accurate targeting. Meanwhile, job seekers can search for jobs using more relevant and specific tags and set up job alerts for roles which more closely match their requirements.

GPonline's editor-in-chief Colin Cooper said: 'The new search categories broaden the scope of job roles that can be advertised by practices to fit with the expansion of general practice teams as part of the development of primary care networks in England.

'With practices now being funded to recruit pharmacists, physiotherapists and social prescribers, to name just a few of the new roles available, they need a recruitment platform that allows them the greatest possible flexibility and the access to reach those new audiences.'

GP Jobs business development director Jonny Whitehead said: 'The introduction of primary care networks meant that new roles were created and we have added all the roles to our taxonomy so that GP practices can recruit more of their staff in one place.

The other changes have been made as part of a standard review and revision process to make sure we're offering clients and audiences appropriate options for their jobs.'