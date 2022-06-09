GP Jobs podcast special: Landing your first job as a newly qualified GP

Newly qualified GPs entering the GP workforce this year face a plethora of challenges and opportunities. The last five years have brought about many changes in healthcare, not least due to the pandemic, and these changes are bringing more uncertainty, choice and need for advice and support.

In this podcast, hear MCG Healthcare’s Roberto Orlandi discuss the changes in the healthcare industry affecting GPs, the range of career choices available, top tips for landing your first job and what you can expect when starting out.

Other points discussed in the podcast include:

What opportunities are there for GPs qualifying this year?

Is the highest salary option always the best one?

How can new GPs built rapport with patients?

Where can newly qualified GPs go for support in order to take care of their own wellbeing?

How can MCG Healthcare assist newly qualified GPs with their job search?

