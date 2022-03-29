GP job of the week: Salaried GP, Romford

29 March 2022

Petersfield Surgery, is looking for a salaried doctor to join their friendly training practice in the Romford area with the view of becoming a GP trainer.

GP job of the week

An opportunity is available for a salaried doctor to join a team of 5 other salaried doctors most of whom are trainers and qualified in occupational medicine. They will work 4-5 GP sessions per week at a sessional rate of £9500 GP,+ trainers grant and over £15000 per session. 

Conveniently based a 2-minute drive from the M25 A12 junction, this role involves a long-term commitment to an interesting role at a supportive practice. The successful candidate will aim to be involved in medical education with a view to becoming a GP trainer, for which they will recieve fully funded training.

Click here for more details and to apply

Find more jobs on GP Jobs

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Looking for staff?

If you're looking to recruit, why not tap in to our audience of GPs and general practice staff through GPJobs?

Learn more now

More on GP Careers