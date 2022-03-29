GP job of the week: Salaried GP, Romford

An opportunity is available for a salaried doctor to join a team of 5 other salaried doctors most of whom are trainers and qualified in occupational medicine. They will work 4-5 GP sessions per week at a sessional rate of £9500 GP,+ trainers grant and over £15000 per session.

Conveniently based a 2-minute drive from the M25 A12 junction, this role involves a long-term commitment to an interesting role at a supportive practice. The successful candidate will aim to be involved in medical education with a view to becoming a GP trainer, for which they will recieve fully funded training.