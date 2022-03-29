GP Job of the week: Salaried GP, Romford, east London

29 March 2022

Petersfield Surgery is looking for a salaried doctor to join their friendly training practice in Romford, east London, with the view of becoming a GP trainer.

You will join a team of five other salaried doctors most of whom are trainers and qualified in occupational medicine. The successful candidate will aim to be involved in medical education with a view to becoming a GP trainer, for which they will recieve fully funded training.

The role is for 4-5 GP sessions per week at a sessional rate of £9500 GP, plus trainers grant. 

The practice is also happy to fund and support training in occupational medicine if this is something you would want to do, which would provide the potential for considerable extra income.

Click here for more details and to apply

