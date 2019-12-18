GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, North London

18 December 2019

Vale Drive Medical Practice in Barnet, North London is looking for a salaried GP to work six sessions a week.

The practice has a 5,500 patient list and is based in a modern purpose-built medical centre shared by community clinics.

Click here for more information and to apply

Find more jobs on GP Jobs

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for full access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, North London

GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, North London

Vale Drive Medical Practice in Barnet, North London is looking for a salaried GP...

18 Dec 2019
Government to complete NHS pension tax review by February

Government to complete NHS pension tax review by February

A review of the NHS pension tax trap that has forced thousands of doctors to reduce...

18 Dec 2019
One in six GPs could quit medicine within a year, GMC report finds

One in six GPs could quit medicine within a year, GMC report finds

One in six GPs are considering quitting medicine entirely within the next year, according...

18 Dec 2019
GP at Hand patient list hits 71,000 as Birmingham cap lifted

GP at Hand patient list hits 71,000 as Birmingham cap lifted

Restrictions on patients registering with Babylon GP at Hand in Birmingham are set...

17 Dec 2019
GPs struggling to care for homeless patients following cuts in support

GPs struggling to care for homeless patients following cuts in support

Cuts in funding for services to support homeless people have piled pressure on general...

17 Dec 2019
PCNs risk losing new recruits over shortage of training funds

PCNs risk losing new recruits over shortage of training funds

Staff recruited by emerging primary care networks (PCNs) could walk away within months...

16 Dec 2019