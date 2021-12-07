GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, Maidstone, Kent

7 December 2021

The Mote Medical Practice in Maidstone, Kent is looking for a salaried GP to work 4-6 sessions a week.

The practice has five partners and one salaried GP. It has excellent nursing, reception and management teams and provides care to a list size of around 10,000 patients.

Salary will depend on qualifications and experience.

For more details and to apply click here

