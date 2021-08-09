GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, Greater Manchester

9 August 2021

Better Health MCR, a leading primary care network in Manchester, is looking for a salaried GP to join its team.

The network is a not-for-profit social enterprise and any profit is reinvested allowing it the flexibility to be innovative. Everyone is salaried.

Better Health MCR operates at three sites and there is an opportunity to work at two. It also runs GP surgeries for a local forensic mental health unit.

The network is a registered Tier 2 visa sponsor and rated 'good' by the CQC across all domains.

The post is for 4-8 clinical sessions per week plus a paid non-clinical session (pro rata) which may be worked in the practice or flexibly at home.

Salary is £8,000-9,000 per session (depending on experience), including a paid non-clinical session (pro rata), which is equivalent to £9,000-£10,125 per clinical session

For more information, including full details of benefits, and to apply click here 

Find more jobs on GP Jobs

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, Greater Manchester

GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, Greater Manchester

Better Health MCR, a leading primary care network in Manchester, is looking for a...

9 Aug 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

9 Aug 2021
General practice lost one in 30 partners last year, official data show

General practice lost one in 30 partners last year, official data show

The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) GP partners in England dropped by 543 in...

9 Aug 2021
Vomiting in adults - red flag symptoms

Vomiting in adults - red flag symptoms

Dr Suchita Shah highlights the red flag symptoms associated with vomiting in adults...

9 Aug 2021 CPD
Employing remote GPs could help practices tackle recruitment problems

Employing remote GPs could help practices tackle recruitment problems

A practice in Essex that decided to hire a home-working GP on a permanent basis even...

9 Aug 2021
Over 9,000 medical school places available in 2021 as cap lifted

Over 9,000 medical school places available in 2021 as cap lifted

A record 9,000 English medical school places will be available this year after the...

6 Aug 2021