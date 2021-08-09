GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, Greater Manchester

The network is a not-for-profit social enterprise and any profit is reinvested allowing it the flexibility to be innovative. Everyone is salaried.

Better Health MCR operates at three sites and there is an opportunity to work at two. It also runs GP surgeries for a local forensic mental health unit.

The network is a registered Tier 2 visa sponsor and rated 'good' by the CQC across all domains.

The post is for 4-8 clinical sessions per week plus a paid non-clinical session (pro rata) which may be worked in the practice or flexibly at home.

Salary is £8,000-9,000 per session (depending on experience), including a paid non-clinical session (pro rata), which is equivalent to £9,000-£10,125 per clinical session