GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, Brigg, north Lincolnshire

22 December 2021

Hibaldstow Medical Practice is looking for a salaried GP to work four sessions a week.

GP Job of the Week logo

Hibaldstow Medical Practice is a rural dispensing doctor partnership. The surgery has a small close knit practice team comprising of 2 partners, a nursing team, dispensing team and admin support. The practice has 3500 patients and is highly regarded in the local area which is reflected in its CQC rating of Good. It is a teaching practice and takes an active part in clinical research activities.

