Hibaldstow Medical Practice is a rural dispensing doctor partnership. The surgery has a small close knit practice team comprising of 2 partners, a nursing team, dispensing team and admin support. The practice has 3500 patients and is highly regarded in the local area which is reflected in its CQC rating of Good. It is a teaching practice and takes an active part in clinical research activities.
Information Links
The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.
-
Register today for further access to articles and
daily updates on the issues that matter to you.
- SALARIED GP VACANCY Westway Medical Centre Maghull, Liverpool
- Salaried GP Job (Optional View to Partnership), North Bristol Prospect Health Bristol
- Primary care GP Health Management London (Central)
- Salaried GP Job, Nottingham Prospect Health Nottingham
- Salaried GP Dr G Singh Sturdee Road Health & Wellbeing Centre LE2 9DB, Leicester
- Salaried GP Job, Oxford Prospect Health Oxford
- Salaried GP Hibaldstow Medical Practice Hibaldstow, Brigg, DN20 9ED
- Salaried GP Job, Dewsbury Prospect Health Dewsbury
- Salaried GP The Mote Medical Practice Mote Medical Practice, St Saviours Road, Maidstone, Kent, ME15 9FL
- Online GP Consulting - Flexible Hours The Online Clinic UK Work From Home
Just published
GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, Brigg, north Lincolnshire
Hibaldstow Medical Practice is looking for a salaried GP to work four sessions a...
Viewpoint: How lifestyle medicine can help GPs tackle health inequalities
Dr Ellen Fallows explains the evidence to support lifestyle medicine, how it can...
Practice defibrillators and medical emergencies in the community
MDU medico-legal adviser Dr Kathryn Leask explains that it’s not unusual for GP practices...
GP staff shortages caused by COVID-19 could derail booster campaign, BMA warns
Staff shortages in general practice caused by rampant COVID-19 infections could derail...
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker
GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...
Updated guidance lists work GPs can pause to focus on COVID-19 jabs
The BMA and RCGP have listed services practices can pause and work that must continue...