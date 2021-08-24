GP Job of the Week: Lead GP, HMP Dovegate, Staffordshire

24 August 2021

Practice Plus Group, a leading provider of healthcare services in prisons and youth offender establishments, is looking to recruit a lead GP to work in HMP Dovegate in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.

Job of the Week
Job of the Week

The salary is up to £117,300 and requests for part time working will also be considered.

Successful candidates who are new to offender health will receive a comprehensive induction to ensure they are well-equipped for the role. You will also receive training and insight in mental health and substance misuse.

For more details and to apply click here

Find more jobs on GP Jobs

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GP Job of the Week: Lead GP, HMP Dovegate, Staffordshire

GP Job of the Week: Lead GP, HMP Dovegate, Staffordshire

Practice Plus Group, a leading provider of healthcare services in prisons and youth...

24 Aug 2021
New BMA campaign launches public petition calling for more funding for general practice

New BMA campaign launches public petition calling for more funding for general practice

The BMA has launched a public petition calling on the government to provide additional...

24 Aug 2021
BMA seeks QOF income guarantee due to blood test tube shortage

BMA seeks QOF income guarantee due to blood test tube shortage

The BMA has called on NHS England to provide QOF income protection for GP practices...

23 Aug 2021
GPs must not take blame for delays to care due to blood test tube shortage, BMA warns

GPs must not take blame for delays to care due to blood test tube shortage, BMA warns

BMA leaders have said that GPs should be protected from any clinical negligence claims...

23 Aug 2021
Time management tips for GP trainees

Time management tips for GP trainees

Dr Kathryn Leask, medico-legal adviser at the Medical Defence Union (MDU) discusses...

23 Aug 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

23 Aug 2021