GP Job of the Week: Lead GP, HMP Dovegate, Staffordshire
24 August 2021
Practice Plus Group, a leading provider of healthcare services in prisons and youth offender establishments, is looking to recruit a lead GP to work in HMP Dovegate in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.
The salary is up to £117,300 and requests for part time working will also be considered.
Successful candidates who are new to offender health will receive a comprehensive induction to ensure they are well-equipped for the role. You will also receive training and insight in mental health and substance misuse.