GP Job of the Week: Homeworking GP, Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health UK is registered with the CQC and its services are commissioned through private medical insurers. Successful candidates would join a team of existing experienced GPs and medical management team along with nutritionists and psychologist providing holistic care.

The role has a flexible, remote working pattern and successful candidates can choose the shift patterns you like. Full indemnity is provided.

You must be able to offer a minimum of two shifts per week (candidates with more availability will be prioritised).