GP Job of the Week: Homeworking GP, Teladoc Health

9 March 2021

Teladoc Health is looking to recruit GMC registered GPs to support our rapidly expanding patient population.

Teladoc Health UK is registered with the CQC and its services are commissioned through private medical insurers. Successful candidates would join a team of existing experienced GPs and medical management team along with nutritionists and psychologist providing holistic care.

The role has a flexible, remote working pattern and successful candidates can choose the shift patterns you like. Full indemnity is provided.

You must be able to offer a minimum of two shifts per week (candidates with more availability will be prioritised).

For more details and to apply click here

