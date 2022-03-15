GP Job of the Week: Digital healthcare GPs, UK-wide

26 April 2022

Livi, a medical app offering online GP consultations across the country, is looking for GPs to work on a sessional basis providing a minimum of one session (4 hours) per week.

Joining a close community of over 200 GPs, you will play a key role within their digital healthcare service, providing either NHS-partnered or private video consultations to patients across the UK.

The role has a salary of up to £12,500 per session per annum between core hours and £15,000 per session per annum for those opting for evenings and weekends.

Livi offers a friendly online team environment which encourages personal development and celebrates diversity. The company offers the choice of hours to suit you as well as training opportunities and benefits aimed at promoting your development.

