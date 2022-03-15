GP Job of the Week: Digital healthcare GP, UK-wide

An opportunity is available for a GMC-registered GP to work on a sessional basis providing a minimum of 1 session (of 4 hours) per week, with a salary of up to £12,500 per session per annum between core hours and £15,000 per session per annum for those opting for evenings and weekends.
Livi offers a friendly online team environment which encourages personal development and celebrates diversity. The company offers the choice of full-time or part-time hours to suit you as well as a number of training opportunities and benefits aimed at promoting your development.
Joining a close community of over 200 GPs, you will play a key role within their digital healthcare service, providing either NHS partnered or private video consultations to patients across the UK.
