GP Job of the Week - Digital healthcare GP, homeworking

9 June 2021

Livi is looking to recruit experienced GPs to join its remote clinician community.

As a Livi GP, you will be at the forefront of digital healthcare, providing either NHS-partnered or private video consultations to patients across the UK.

Livi I looking for individuals to work on a sessional basis providing a minimum of 3 sessions per week (fixed shifts with the option of further ad hoc sessions.

In-hours session rates are up to £10,500 per session and out-of-hours session rates are up to £12,000 per session, depending on the number of hours worked across a week.

A range of other benefits are also available to successful applicants.

Click here for more details and to apply

