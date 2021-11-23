GP Job of the Week: Assistant director - decisions, GMC

23 November 2021

The GMC is looking for an assistant director – decisions, which is a critical senior role in the organisation. The post is home-based.

GP Job of the Week logo

Reporting to the GMC general counsel/director of fitness to practise, and as part of the senior management team within the directorate, you will provide strategic leadership and day to day management of the case examiner team who work off-site and are decision makers on all cases in the investigation process.

Our new assistant director-decisions will bring a successful and strong track record gained in a senior role within a challenging government, regulatory, political or similar environment, together with extensive experience of high-volume casework management. She or he will be a seasoned and effective leader, with a demonstrable track record of leading and inspiring skilled individuals, together with ability to grow and further develop teams.

Click here for more details and to apply

Find more jobs on GP Jobs

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Close-up of doctor's hands signing a prescription

GP dilemma: Can I provide medical advice or prescriptions to family and friends?

Dr Gabrielle Pendlebury from Medical Protection explains what GPs should do if they...

23 Nov 2021
A therapist talking to a patient

NICE updates guidance on depression for first time in a decade

People with depression should be offered a choice of treatment options, according...

23 Nov 2021
Close-up image of UK pound coins and bank notes

Key financial advice for locum GPs

Specialist accountant Vicky Earnshaw explains the key financial issues that GPs need...

22 Nov 2021
A selection of one pound coins

£3bn PCN cash should be redirected into core practice funding, say GPs

More than £3bn from the additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS) should be added...

22 Nov 2021
Protester holding a sign that says 'we want our NHS back'

Judicial review into US-backed takeover of GP practices set for early 2022

A judicial review into the takeover of dozens of NHS GP practices by a US-backed...

22 Nov 2021
Houses of parliament

Health minister repeats 'misleading' claim that GP workforce is growing

A health minister has suggested the government is nearly a third of the way to delivering...

19 Nov 2021