GP Job of the Week: Assistant director - decisions, GMC

Reporting to the GMC general counsel/director of fitness to practise, and as part of the senior management team within the directorate, you will provide strategic leadership and day to day management of the case examiner team who work off-site and are decision makers on all cases in the investigation process.

Our new assistant director-decisions will bring a successful and strong track record gained in a senior role within a challenging government, regulatory, political or similar environment, together with extensive experience of high-volume casework management. She or he will be a seasoned and effective leader, with a demonstrable track record of leading and inspiring skilled individuals, together with ability to grow and further develop teams.