GP jailed for three years after defrauding practices of £1.13m

Dr Rumi Chhapia embezzled £1.13m from a healthcare group set up by 16 GP practices in Portsmouth as he chased jackpots on internet slot machines and roulette. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday.

The fraud began after he was put in charge of the group's accounts, and left its finances in disarray and other directors needing therapy.

Dr Chhapia lied to suspicious colleagues, telling them that he had been 'hacked' due to cyber crime as he made a total of 65 transfers to his own bank account.

Gambling companies have agreed to return £904,000 of the NHS money Dr Chhapia spent with them, in what the court heard was a 'very unusual' move after the doctor wrote letters to the companies explaining the what had happened.

Stolen funds

Dr Chhapia co-founded Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance (PPCA), a group of 16 GP surgeries in the city which aims to support them to work more collaboratively to improve local healthcare services.

In August last year, Mark Stubbings, who was in charge of the group's finances, was signed off sick and Dr Chhapia volunteered to be director and manage the accounts. But, Mr Stubbings kept a 'watching brief' and raised the alarm when he saw its £1m account was reduced by £600,000, prosecutor Matthew Lawson told the court.

Dr Chhapia was confronted, but claimed he was the victim of cyber crime and continued to embezzle money. From 20 August to 30 September last year he embezzled £1,133,704.50. The court heard he gambled away a total of £2.5m, of which he recouped £1.2m. He later went on to repay £238,000 of the money he stole.

His fraud was described in court as 'relatively unsophisticated' because he transferred money into accounts in his own name.

During the sentencing hearing prosecutor Mr Lawson told the court that Dr Chhapia's online gambling addiction 'escalated' so severely he re-mortgaged his home and sold his car and failed to pay back friends who loaned him over £300,000.

Financial impact

GP Dr Mark Swindells, a director of PPCA said: 'The financial impact was profound, the people of Portsmouth have lost a sizeable chunk of NHS money. Although we are financially solvent, it's reduced the overall budget and caused cash flow issues.'

Dr Swindells said it had impacted on paying staff and that finances have been 'tight'.

He also said directors required counselling. 'They have struggled to come to terms with his actions and the upset of other directors,' Dr Swindles said.

Stan Reiz QC, who was defending, said that before Dr Chhapia volunteered to be in charge of PPCA's finances he couldn't afford his £72,000 tax bill and had to re-mortgage his house for £60,000.

'He felt desperate to recoup the losses, feeling that he was one win away from it all,' Mr Reiz said. 'Regrettably he was put in charge of PPCA finances. The temptation increased and he took some money and gambled it and lost it and he had crossed that line.

'The reason why the amount is so high is because he entered into a desperation phase and thought the next bet would be the panacea of all his bets. This is an offence by someone who was desperate and did wrong. He felt the need to keep taking the money even after they raised the alarm to try and win.'

'Unusual and tragic case'

Mr Reiz QC said it was 'six weeks of madness' adding: 'This is an unusual and tragic case. The references from his esteemed colleagues describe a hard working and honest man who has acted wholly out of character.

'It is not a fall from grace, in his own words it is the result of a perfect storm. He suffered financial issues compounded by COVID-19. That was augmented with his gambling disorder which was not previously diagnosed but is now.

'It resulted in a decent man effectively throwing it all away, it's lamentable. He is a man of exemplary character and it's something he regrets and is deeply remorseful.

'For many years he gambled for fun but then progressed to that next stage and entered the losing stage when a gambler begins to chase losses. He was under the delusion that if he won he could get himself out of turmoil.'



Jailing Dr Chhapia, judge Keith Cutler said: 'You abused the trust placed on you and took £1.13m from the PPCA, money which in my judgement should have been for GP surgeries to develop their services.

'This is a very serious abrogation of your responsibilities as a doctor.. your duty should have been to provide the very best care to your patients and that should have been the pinnacle, but you were dishonest.



Dr Chhapia resigned from his role in October last year. He admitted fraud by abuse of position.