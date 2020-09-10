GP income rising half as fast in England as rest of Great Britain GP income before tax rose just 2.1% in England in 2018/19 - compared with increases of 4.4% in Wales and 7.2% in Scotland, official data show. by Nick Bostock GP income (Photo: Stuart Gleave/Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Subscribe now Benefits include: Full site access Subscriber exclusive content Exclusive bulletins Choose a package