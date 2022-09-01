GP income rise in pandemic reflects huge surge in working hours, say accountants Income before tax for GPs rose in 2020/21 - but only because a depleted GP workforce put in longer and longer hours in the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, accountants have said. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up