GP income rise in pandemic reflects huge rise in working hours, say accountants

Figures on earnings and expenses from NHS Digital show that average income before tax across partners and salaried GPs in England rose from £100,700 in 2019/20 to £111,900 in 2020/21.

In real terms, the rise in income before tax across partners and salaried GPs in England was 5.2%, analysis by GPonline shows - reflecting a 3.4% drop in real-terms income before tax for salaried GPs and a 5.7% rise for partners.

Accountants have warned, however, that the increase in practice profits does not represent higher pay per hour in general practice - and simply reflects a profession working under intense pressure over long hours in the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GP income

One specialist medical accountant told GPonline that the increase in profits had been driven almost entirely by the leading role general practice played in delivering COVID-19 vaccinations.

'The vaccination campaign produced more income and profit - but in terms of workload, that went up astronomically,' the accountant said.

'So profits have gone up, but profits per hour haven't gone up at all. At practices that took part in the vaccination campaign, some GPs were working weekends, some working seven days a week for six months to deliver COVID-19 vaccines - and thank goodness they did.'

He warned that 2021/22 could show a similar increase - but that in 2022/23 GP income would drop back as COVID-19 vaccination income slowed or stopped, and that this slump would be compounded further by soaring inflation driving up other costs.

Energy bills

GPonline reported this week that rapidly rising energy bills alone could leave practices with thousands of pounds in extra costs, with some doctors warning practices could be forced to lay off staff, cut services or even hand back their contracts.

Accountants say GP profits in 2020/21 are also artificially inflated because in the first lockdown they hired fewer locums as they followed instructions to move to total triage and deliver appointments remotely where possible.

Meanwhile, numbers of GPs in partnership roles are in freefall, leaving a smaller number of remaining partners working longer to cover gaps in the workforce and sharing profits between a smaller number of people, but often not through choice.

Despite the increase in profit per partner for 2020/21, the figure for average income per partner of £142,000 in England remains in real terms 10% below the average figure for 2005/6 - the year when the QOF first took effect after the introduction of the new GMS contract in 2004.

Real-terms income

However, GP partner income before tax was higher in real terms in 2020/21 than in any year since 2007/8. Income before tax for salaried GPs in England in 2020/21 was £64,900 - up £1,300 in cash terms but down 3.4% in real terms compared with the previous financial year.

GP practice expenses consumed 67.6% of gross income in 2020/21 - down from nearly 70% the previous year, ending a steady upward trend.

GP income before tax for partners in England remains higher than in other UK nations - with average income before tax per partner at £115,400 in Scotland, £122,500 in Wales and £112,000 in Northern Ireland, compared with the England figure of £142,000.

For salaried GPs, average income before tax in Scotland is £72,300, in Wales £65,700 and in Northern Ireland £61,300 compared with £64,900 in England.

However, the figures are based on GPs' tax returns and do not take into account full-time or part-time working - meaning comparisons are meaningful year-on-year but may not accurately reflect true average income and could be skewed between nations by variation in the proportion of doctors working full time.