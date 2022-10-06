GP at Hand to pull out of Birmingham next month

Babylon GP at Hand has decided to pull out of Birmingham at the end of next month, leaving 5,000 patients in need of finding a new practice.

Person looking at a smartphone
(Photo: Maskot/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Person looking at a smartphone

GP at Hand to pull out of Birmingham next month

6 Oct 2022
Dr Ollie Hart and Dr Devina Maru

How shared decision making can help GPs better meet patients' needs

5 Oct 2022
Stethoscope hung up in medical centre

London faces growing GP workforce gap as workload continues to soar

5 Oct 2022
Health and social care secretary Therese Coffey

Coffey targets rapid GP access over face-to-face appointments

4 Oct 2022
Newspapers

Study reveals 'significant rise in anti-GP rhetoric'

4 Oct 2022
Dr Alan Stout (left) and Dr Andrew Buist (right) (Photos: BMA)

New co-chairs to focus on reform of BMA UK GP committee

4 Oct 2022