GP fit note workload could ease from July as new legislation kicks in

By Nick Bostock on the 9 June 2022

Changes to legislation from July will allow a wider range of healthcare professionals to certify fit notes - ending current rules that mean only doctors can sign them off.

Pharmacists among health professionals soon able to sign fit notes (Photo: Tom Werner/Getty Images)

Under current rules, only doctors can legally certify fit notes. However, from 1 July new legislation takes effect that will widen the pool of health professionals who can sign off the documents to include nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and pharmacists.

GPs issued around 2.9m fit notes in the three months from October to December 2021 alone, the latest figures from NHS Digital show - up around 500,000 from the same period in 2020.

GPs at the UK LMCs conference earlier this year said fit notes were a 'huge drain on resources', warning that general practice was 'neither the best placed, nor GPs the most appropriate professional, to assess fitness to work'.

Fit notes

A BMA update published this week said not everyone in the wider range of professions who will be able to sign off fit notes should do so.

It added: 'Professionals should be working in a suitable environment and have the necessary skills and training to have work and health conversations with patients.

'This task needs to be within their professional ‘scope of practice’, therefore new guidance and training has been developed which will help professionals to identify if this task is suitable for them.'

The updated rules will apply across England, Scotland, and Wales - and come alongside changes that mean fit notes can be certified digitally.

