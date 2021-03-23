GP filmmaker dedicates short film to pandemic year on anniversary of first lockdown

Anne is known for her work on GP recruitment films for the north west of England, and helping failing GP trainees to pass the CSA. In this film, called 'A Year On', she shares a more personal journey:

‘Exactly a year ago, when the cough, headache and fever began, I remember thinking that an 85% chance of suffering ‘mild’ SARS-Cov2 symptoms seemed like fair odds. We know now that some people just get ‘bad Covid’ and as things took a turn for the worse on Day 7, looking back, this is what happened to me.

‘The trauma of the story that unfolded is now an all too familiar one and a month later, I knew I was fortunate to have escaped something far worse.

‘Still feeling breathless and waking early after fitful sleep, I began a series of dawn walks through deserted local parkland. I found myself filming the serene and peaceful scenes; full of spring birdsong and early morning sunlight.

‘Today, I hope that perhaps the film will serve as a brief minute or two of reflection on the year that has passed: a pause to remember and to hope for recovery.’

A Year On from Anne Hawkridge on Vimeo.