GP filmmaker dedicates short film to pandemic year on anniversary of first lockdown

23 March 2021

Bolton GP Anne Hawkridge has made a short nature film reflecting on her experience of Covid-19 in March 2020, looking forward to recovery and renewal.

Early morning scene from the film
Early morning scene from the film

Anne is known for her work on GP recruitment films for the north west of England, and helping failing GP trainees to pass the CSA. In this film, called 'A Year On', she shares a more personal journey:

‘Exactly a year ago, when the cough, headache and fever began, I remember thinking that an 85% chance of suffering ‘mild’ SARS-Cov2 symptoms seemed like fair odds. We know now that some people just get ‘bad Covid’ and as things took a turn for the worse on Day 7, looking back, this is what happened to me.

‘The trauma of the story that unfolded is now an all too familiar one and a month later, I knew I was fortunate to have escaped something far worse.

‘Still feeling breathless and waking early after fitful sleep, I began a series of dawn walks through deserted local parkland. I found myself filming the serene and peaceful scenes; full of spring birdsong and early morning sunlight.

‘Today, I hope that perhaps the film will serve as a brief minute or two of reflection on the year that has passed: a pause to remember and to hope for recovery.’ 

 

A Year On from Anne Hawkridge on Vimeo.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Access to GP services improved during pandemic for many patients, says BMA

Access to GP services improved during pandemic for many patients, says BMA

Access to GP services has improved during the pandemic for many patients, the BMA...

23 Mar 2021
GP filmmaker dedicates short film to pandemic year on anniversary of first lockdown

GP filmmaker dedicates short film to pandemic year on anniversary of first lockdown

Bolton GP Anne Hawkridge has made a short nature film reflecting on her experience...

23 Mar 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

22 Mar 2021
GPs backed with £120m COVID-19 fund for next six months

GPs backed with £120m COVID-19 fund for next six months

GP practices will be supported with an extra £120m over the next six months through...

22 Mar 2021
1.6m COVID-19 jabs in two days as vaccine rollout hits new peak

1.6m COVID-19 jabs in two days as vaccine rollout hits new peak

Vaccination sites across the UK delivered almost 1.6m COVID-19 jabs in two days on...

22 Mar 2021
How to respond to a subject access request for medical records

How to respond to a subject access request for medical records

MDU medico-legal adviser Dr Ellie Mein explains the steps practices need to take...

21 Mar 2021