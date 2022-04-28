Most GP face work-related mental ill health as campaigners warn of suicide risk

A poll of 1,300 British GPs for the campaign found that 84% had experienced symptoms of anxiety, stress or depression because of their job in the last year. GPs in Scotland recorded the highest levels - with 86% reporting anxiety, stress or depression compared with 85% in England and 80% in Wales.

Just under a quarter (24%) of GPs who responded to the poll said they knew of a member of the general practice workforce in their region who had taken their own life because of work-related pressures.

The Rebuild GP campaign - launched last month - has warned that the GP shortage and soaring workload have left general practice in crisis and are putting patient safety at risk. The campaign’s three-point plan to rebuild general practice includes tackling factors driving GPs out of the profession such as burnout, and calls for a reduction in workload to boost patient safety.

GP crisis

The campaign's latest polling, published alongside a video of GPs describing the pressures they face and why they are struggling to meet patient demand, shows that 31% of GPs know a colleague who had experienced physical abuse from a patient in the last year.

A total of 90% of GPs said they knew a staff member in their practice who had experienced ‘mental abuse’ from a patient.

Around half of UK GPs said they had seen GPs leave the profession in the past five years due to unmanageable workload, while 48% said GPs had quit because of mental health or burnout issues. The findings come after polling by medico-legal the MDDUS found that three in four GPs have faced rising abuse or aggression from patients over the past year - and half plan to retire early or quit the profession.

Oxford GP Dr Rachel Ward, who is working with the campaign, said that the survey results demonstrated how GPs are ‘crying out for help’ after ‘years of underfunding and neglect’, which has left the profession with a ‘skeleton crew’.

Over half of respondents said they did not believe that working as a GP is compatible with a healthy family life, while a similar proportion of respondents said they wouldn’t recommend general practice in 2022 as a career path to family and friends.

In the campaign video, doctors from across the UK - including BMA England GP committee deputy chair Dr Kieran Sharrock - come together to ask for support to boost the workforce and call on the government to deliver on its GP recruitment target of an extra 6,000 GPs by 2024.

GPs talk about their fears for patients, admitting that ‘there aren’t enough of us to see every patient for long enough’. They also express worries for their own mental health and ask the government for greater support.

Dr Ward said: ‘This is a crisis for GPs and an emergency for patients. Years of underfunding and neglect has severely damaged general practice leaving us with a skeleton staff and no plan for filling the gaps. Meanwhile patient appointments are at an all-time high.

‘As GPs we are trying to find solutions and we are crying out for help – for our patients but also as human beings who are simply trying to offer excellent care and look after our communities. We need urgent support to rebuild general practice.’

The campaign has been published ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week, which will run from Monday 9 May until Sunday 15 May 2022, and follows previous work by the group highlighting pressures on GP staff.

GPonline reported this week that GP appointments had risen by 4m in March 2022 compared with the previous month - while the GP workforce fell by 369 full-time equivalent, fully-qualified GPs over the past year.