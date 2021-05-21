GP elected lord mayor of Stoke-on-Trent

Dr Kanneganti, who moved to the UK from India in 2002 and started working as a GP in Stoke-on-Trent five years later, was sworn in during a ceremony last week.

He has served as local councillor since 2019 and continues to work as a GP at the Goldenhill Medical Centre, where he is a senior partner.

Stoke-on-Trent's newly-elected 'first citizen' also serves on the BMA’s GP committee, as well as holding the position of national chairman of the British International Doctors’ Association (BIDA).

BMA GP committee

Dr Kanneganti recently helped to set up a campaign to boost oxygen supplies in India as cases of coronavirus spiralled out of control - raising over £40,000. He also highlighted differential pass rates for ethnic minority GP trainees taking exams during the 2021 UK LMCs conference.

Speaking to GPonline, Dr Kanneganti said he felt ‘honoured’ to be elected. He said: ‘I've been a councillor for the last three years and one of my colleagues asked me to run for mayor because of how I’d dealt with issues, things like potholes and litter.

'So they wanted me to stand for mayor to see whether I could do the same across the city... [this area] has also given me a lot. I came here with nothing and became an NHS GP, and then served as a councillor, and I want to give something back by supporting them.'

Dr Kanneganti, who is also chair of the North Staffordshire GP federation, explained that an encounter with a patient outside of the practice opened his eyes to how he could do more to help people in the community.

Community care

‘I remember a case when there was patient who was attending the surgery regularly, and as a councillor I came to know that they had problems with their heating, and there was mould in their home.

‘Before I had no idea what was happening at home because as medics we don't always see the underlying social problems that are causing the medical problems. So I took interest in this and thought that I could do a lot to support people.'

Dr Kanneganti said he would continue to play an active role in primary care. He said: ‘I continue to be a seven-session GP and an LMC secretary because [I can deal with] people's problems after work... it's not affecting my clinical role because that's what I love the most.’

During the initial months of the pandemic, Dr Kanneganti argued that the government had to take urgent action to protect frontline black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) NHS staff.

He said that he would try to use his position as mayor to influence decisions around healthcare and wellbeing in the area. He said: 'We want to make sure that public health and prevention has much more support, rather than just focusing on treatment.

‘We also want to support young families and children, and lifestyle changes as the main thing. This is particularly important as we enter the recovery stage of the pandemic.’