GP education can be shaped to tackle inverse care law

Evidence shows that GP practices in the most deprived parts of England serve 10% more patients with 7% less funding on average.

Senior GPs have also argued that the funding formula for general practice 'perpetuates inequality' by failing to reflect additional need for healthcare in the most deprived areas with additional financial resourcing.

Speaking at the RCGP annual conference in London, Glasgow GP Dr David Blane - also a researcher and involved in the 'deep end' project, built around practices serving Scotland's most socioeconomically deprived patients - explained how higher rates of illness in deprived areas that are not matched by extra workforce leave GPs struggling to keep their heads above water.

Deprived areas

He pointed to reduced life expectancy and earlier onset of illness in deprived populations - explaining health inequalities as 'shorter lives lived in poorer health'.

Peterborough GP Dr Jessica Randall-Carrick said building a GP workforce capable of reducing inequality in access to healthcare depended on making sure doctors were educated about the problem, offered relevant training - and crucially on recruiting a diverse range of people into medical careers.

Widening access to GP careers was 'crucial', she told the RCGP conference. 'We have got to get broader representation from the whole of society,' she said - arguing that GPs who themselves grew up in deprived communities 'know, live in and care about' the populations whose need for healthcare is greatest.

Dr Randall-Carrick said it was important to ensure the medical school curriculum, and the curriculum in GP training 'represents and explains health inequalities' that included teaching on 'trauma-informed care'. She said this was key to helping clinicians 'understand the story behind the story, why that person presents in the way they are, and to understanding social determinants of health'.

GP training

She highlighted a scheme that places GP trainees intentionally in areas of deprivation, so that they can learn to work and thrive in general practice in those areas and can hopefully be recruited there.

It was also important for GPs to use their position to advocate for their patients, she told the conference.

She shared a quote from medical historian Henry Sigerist, who said: 'The medical officer of health and the practitioners of a distressed area are the natural advocates of people. They well know the factors that paralyse all their efforts. They are not only scientists but also responsible citizens and if they did not raise their voices who else should?'

Dr Randall-Carrick explained: 'In Peterborough where I work, most services are offered only in English - and yet 84% of my patients don't speak English.

'You have individual clinical care, individual society issues, community, policy and then this does become political. Sometimes as doctors we worry about politics and what that means, but sometimes just by working in these areas and knowing their stories, and hearing their stories, telling our friends their stories and telling systems their stories, we advocate - and it does become political. Poverty is political.'