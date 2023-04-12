GP data suggest more than 5m living with diabetes UK-wide

Data collected from GP practices show more than 5m people in the UK are living with diabetes, a charity has warned.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Glucose monitoring

GP data suggest more than 5m living with diabetes UK-wide

13 Apr 2023
BMA sign

BMA seeks arbitration to end junior doctor pay dispute

12 Apr 2023
BMA picket armband

GPs warn patients over reduced capacity during junior doctor strikes

12 Apr 2023
Sign reading: Now Hiring

Rural practice hires GP after decade-long search

12 Apr 2023
Junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors begin 'most significant strikes in NHS history'

11 Apr 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: What does the Hewitt review mean for general practice?

7 Apr 2023