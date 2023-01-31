GP crisis threatens to wipe out millions of pounds in PCN income

General practice risks missing out on millions of pounds in funding this year because intense workload means PCNs will be unable to hit targets for incentive payments, GPs have warned.

by Eleanor Philpotts

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

coins

GP crisis threatens to wipe out millions of pounds in PCN income

6 Feb 2023
BMA sign

GPs reject 'insulting' contract as BMA issues stark warning over 'death of general practice'

3 Feb 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Why underdoctored areas face a vicious cycle and how NHS plans could hit GP workload

3 Feb 2023
GP consultation

GP partners in decline in almost every part of England

2 Feb 2023
GP sign

Half of GPs have cut working hours to ease workload, poll shows

2 Feb 2023
Dr Ifthikar Lone

'Doctor Boro': GP who survived COVID-19 inspires folk song

1 Feb 2023