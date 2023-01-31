GP crisis threatens to wipe out millions of pounds in PCN income General practice risks missing out on millions of pounds in funding this year because intense workload means PCNs will be unable to hit targets for incentive payments, GPs have warned. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up