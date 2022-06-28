GP crisis endangering continuity and quality of patient care, warns RCGP chair

In a keynote speech at the RCGP annual conference - held in partnership with the World Organisation of Family Doctors Europe (WONCA Europe) - college chair Professor Martin Marshall will set out a five-point plan to 'modernise and reinvigorate' continuity of care for patients.

Developing trusting relationships between GPs and patients is the most 'powerful intervention' for delivering high-quality, effective care, Professor Marshall will tell the conference in London.

He will argue that continuity of care is linked to better patient satisfaction, better clinical outcomes and reduced use of hospital services - but that the ability of general practice to maintain it is being undermined by unprecedented workload and a shrinking GP workforce.

GP workforce

The warning comes after the college revealed polling last week that suggested as many as 19,000 GPs could be lost to the NHS over the coming five years.

The RCGP survey of more than 1,200 members also found that more than two thirds of GPs and GP trainees do not have enough time to properly assess their patients, with a similar proportion believing patient safety is being undermined by appointments that are too short.

Just 39% of respondents to the college poll said they were able to deliver the 'relational continuity or relationship-based care' their patients need, down from 60% in 2020.

Professor Marshall, a GP in Newham, East London, will tell the conference: 'Every day we experience how mutual trust makes it easier to avoid prescribing unnecessary antibiotics, easier to avoid requesting a clinically unnecessary MRI scan for headaches, easier to manage pressure from a patient for a dermatology referral for a simple skin rash.

Continuity

'We know that patients who know and trust us are more likely to disclose that they are victims of domestic violence and more likely to provide a truthful assessment of their alcohol consumption.

'Patients really benefit from the simple fact that their family doctor has got to know them over time and has built mutual trust, and this is supported by a body of research evidence conducted over many decades in many different countries.'

The five-point RCGP plan to sustain continuity of care unveiled by the college chair warns:

Building the GP-patient relationship requires time and space but GPs are working well beyond capacity and GP consultations are currently the second shortest in Europe, with an of average three problems presented in a standard 10-minute consultation.

The importance of relationship-based care needs to be made ‘more explicit and less mysterious’ for policy makers and system leaders.

Whilst the traditional model of building the GP-patient relationship over many years remains the ‘gold-standard’ of relationship-based care, it is possible for well-trained clinicians to build trust over a much shorter period of time.

More research is needed to establish a greater understanding of establishing and maintaining patient relationships when delivering care remotely.

Better understanding needed that continuity of care can be delivered but not necessarily in the way it has been in the past, particularly given the increasing number of other healthcare professionals now working as part of general practice teams.

Trusting relationships

Prof Marshall will add: 'The essence of general practice is delivering whole-person care. Building and utilising trusting relationships with our patients is the most effective way of delivering high quality care, and in the absence of these relationships, general practice is less effective.'

The speech comes as the college launches the latest report in its 'Fit for the Future' series, focusing on relationship-based care.

The report looks at 'levers that can embed and strengthen the relational elements of care within the modern general practice landscape' and sets out recommendations including on workforce and workload, the ways technology can support continuity of care, and the ways relationship-based care can be measured and incentivised.

The college also set out measures to tackle the workload and workforce crisis facing general practice last week in its report 'Fit for the Future: A new plan for GPs and their patients'.

The report calls for a recruitment and retention strategy to go beyond the government's target of 6,000 more GPs - a target health and social care secretary Sajid Javid has admitted the government is not on track to deliver.

The RCGP has also demanded measures to cut unnecessary workload and bureaucracy, improvements to GP infrastructure and an 11% share of the NHS budget to be directed at general practice.