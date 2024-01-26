GP contract referendum imminent as BMA expects final 2024/25 offer

BMA leaders expect to receive a final contract offer for 2024/25 from the government on 26 January and will announce details shortly of a 'referendum' to decide whether GPs will accept the deal.

by Nick Bostock

