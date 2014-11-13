What is GP Connect?

26 September 2022

GP Connect articles are provided and funded by a selection of GPonline's partners from the commercial world of medicine.

The companies and their authors all have high levels of expertise in their particular field, and write on relevant topics that should be of interest to our GP audience.

Every article is first reviewed by the GPonline editorial team to ensure it meets our usual standards for publication.

You can view some examples here:

The articles are clearly marked in a grey outline when listed on the website or in our email bulletins, and the text of each article includes a grey box detailing the source of the content.

We hope that readers of GPonline will find this new initiative a useful addition to the content of the website. Please contact the editor with any comments or queries by emailing emma.bower@haymarket.com.

To talk to our advertising team about participating in the GP Connect programme, please contact Steph Bryant at steph.bryant@haymarket.com or call 020 8267 4873.

