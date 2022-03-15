'GP careers are a marathon - but doctors are being forced to sprint'

Retired GP Dr Andrew Green, a former longstanding BMA GP committee member, told MPs that a career in general practice was a marathon, but that because of intense pressure triggered by rising complexity and demand 'doctors of all ages have been forced to run it at sprinting speed'.

There were 'two consequences' for a profession forced to work in this way, Dr Green told MPs. 'Either they collapse before the finishing line, or they get to the finishing line but they've done themselves or others damage in those last few laps,' he said.

In the first session of a House of Commons health select committee inquiry into the future of general practice, Dr Green and Dr Kate Fallon, a GP partner in Somerset, told MPs they loved their work as GPs - but warned of unsustainable pressure, recruitment problems, and factors such as 'denigration' of GPs driving people out of the profession.

GP workload

Dr Fallon told the committee she was a six-session GP partner, but often worked eight sessions because of mountains of administrative work to complete - including 60-100 prescriptions a day, the same number of blood test results to look at, along with dozens of letters.

She added that for the first time her practice had been unable to recruit after losing a member of its team recently - whereas in the past adverts for a job would have attracted as many as 30 applicants. The shortfall had forced her to work additional sessions to fill in, she told MPs.

Dr Green told MPs that GPs needed more time with patients and longer appointments to manage the complexity of cases presenting to them. 'We need to accept that 10-minute appointments are not safe,' he warned.

'The only way that you can run a 10-minute appointment surgery on time is by cutting corners. Experience helps that process but we're deluding ourselves if we think that they're always safe. One of the things that made me finally give up was was the feeling at the end of the day that I wasn't happy with the work I'd done because I couldn't fit what the patients needed into the 10 minutes.'

10-minute consultation

Dr Green warned that to give GPs more time with patients, a conversation was vital about how other healthcare professionals could take on some of the appointments that GPs could no longer deliver if they moved from routine 10-minute slots to 20-minute appointments.

He urged MPs to consider a shift to a model in which GPs as 'expert generalists' received referrals from other health professionals within the primary care team such as nurses, pharmacists and others for cases where expert clinical input was needed.

Dr Fallon warned, however, that many elements of work in general practice could not be completed without GPs making the final decision or checking work to make sure nothing was missed.

Dr Fallon warned that the COVID-19 backlog had had a huge impact on workload for general practice. She said most patients were 'very kind to us' although some were 'cross' - but that for general practice long waits for hospital care meant more appointments and more risk.

NHS backlog

'We have a 63-week wait for gastroenterologist appointments,' Dr Fallon told MPs. 'And with all those patients, we're holding them, we're taking the risk. We're trying to support them through that so that is causing us an awful lot more patient contacts into the service.'

Asked what single thing the government could do to help, she said: 'What I need is more GPs. It takes 10 years to create a GP. But that is what we need if we are going to provide the service we want to provide.'

Dr Green said the conversation around the NHS should move away from 'access' to 'capacity'. He said: 'I wish we could talk more about capacity rather than access, because of course problems with access are due to the lack of capacity.'

He added: 'It all comes down to workload. If you want to keep people in the system, you have to make it a job that is doable to a high standard for 30 years.'

The former GPC member also warned that the failure of government and NHS leaders to speak out in support of general practice had caused huge damage.

One of the things government could do I'm sure is to back their GPs up. The constant denigration that the profession gets is really one of the factors that pushes people away.

'When GPs adopted a digital-first model after a few months, a section of the press turned against it and instead of being defended by people in government and within NHS England they seemed to jump on the social media pile on. Don't underestimate how distressing that is, how much it lowers self esteem and how that would be a push factor for keeping people away from profession. Please support us.'