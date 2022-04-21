GP behind Doctors for Extinction Rebellion driven by duty to patients and family

On 7 April, World Health Day, a group of 50 health professionals under the banner of Doctors for Extinction Rebellion blocked the road outside the Treasury, calling for an end to the UK government's financial support for fossil fuels. Protestors locked themselves to oil barrels, blocking the road for over eight hours.

Among those taking part was London GP Dr Chris Newman, who is one of the group's co-founders and its spokesperson. Later that week Dr Newman was one of six health professionals arrested during a further Extinction Rebellion protest that blocked Lambeth Bridge, next to the Houses of Parliament in central London.

GPonline spoke Dr Newman about the protests and what he hopes they will achieve.

Why did you feel it was important to take action against climate change?

As a GP, we have a duty to our patients and obviously as a human being I have a duty to my family and my friends. Climate change is a huge health issue. Almost every medical institution that you look at sees climate change as one of the most – if not the most – significant global health threats of the century. And it's going to affect us in a hugely significant way. We don't know the exact timescale but we're certainly looking at this century.

I'm worried and frustrated. With COVID-19, everyone was talking about it all the time. You couldn't walk five metres without seeing a reminder that it is a health problem and it's here. Whether that was things painted on the floor to say keep away two metres, people wearing masks, you couldn't escape it and everyone acted on it. The vast majority acted in ways to protect themselves and their family. The problem with climate change is that we're not seeing that. We're not seeing the public health messages that we need.

It's a slow moving, extremely multifaceted problem, so you need a public health campaign to make sure people are fully aware of the extent of the problem. But I don't think people really understand the extent of the problem and the extent of the changes that we have to make in society to protect ourselves.

How did you become involved with Extinction Rebellion?

I started a podcast three years ago about plastic pollution. I was speaking to someone I was going to interview about plastic and he said to me, ‘it's not plastic that's the problem really. All this plastic concern is going to be very fleeting. The real problem is climate change'. I said, 'what, really?'

I was surprised, and looking at the way we live now and how much is reported, it seems a bit crazy, but I really didn't think it was a problem three and a half years ago, or I trusted the government to fix it.

When the Extinction Rebellion movement kicked off in November 2018, I was initially apprehensive, finding that kind of confrontation really awkward to be honest. But seeing them grow over the next six months to April 2019, which was when the big protests were, I realised how impressive they were.

Why did you set up Doctors for Extinction Rebellion?

I saw some of the media trying to take Extinction Rebellion down by saying things like ‘you're just career protesters, you're all middle class’. And that's not the case. And I thought if only there were a group of health professionals who could do this just in scrubs, dressed as health professionals, and joined them clearly labelled as these trusted professions. Then the other protestors could say in interviews, ‘it's not just us, it's also doctors and nurses'.

I made a website, a YouTube video and loads of social media channels and messaged everyone that I knew, working on it from something like 6pm to 6am. From this I found out that there was a huge bubble of health professionals with the same idea. Within about two or three weeks, there were 200 health professionals all in a WhatsApp group, saying 'what can we do?' and that was how the movement was formed.

‘What’s your message for other Healthcare Professionals?’



I was asked this just before my arrest with @DoctorsXr on Lambeth bridge (for protesting against #FossilFuels) on 10.4.22 @XRebellionUK pic.twitter.com/uUPh4EC2SI — chris newman (@DrChrisNewman) April 12, 2022

What is the intended impact of the protests?

We're trying to force the hand of the press to create a conversation. Unfortunately, the only way of getting in the press is to do something that's outrageous and annoying. I wish it wasn't this way.

It wasn't fun sitting on the road for eight or nine hours outside the Treasury. We got a bit of coverage in the Daily Mail and Express and a couple of other places, so you do all this stuff and then you get a tiny little bit of coverage and that creates a conversation.

But over the last two years that this has had a significant impact. For example, mention of climate change in the BMJ and the Lancet between 2018 and 2019 has increased 40%. This amount of change in those two years is significant, with even more coverage in the popular press. Everyone knows about it now.

You were arrested at another protest this month, can you explain what happened?

I have a very strong respect for the law, I've never broken the law in my life. If we've broken the law, we should be punished for it. But then that has to get into the press so people can see that it’s happening and all there is to do is hope that society is changed. I don't think it's right that people don't get punished for breaking the law, but we want the laws to change; the laws around new legislation to help get us off fossil fuels and much quicker than we are doing.

At the Lambeth Bridge protest six out of the 30-40 health professionals there were arrested. Those who did not want to be arrested were given a warning by the police and so stood back. Those happy to be arrested stayed, and so the police, in some cases very reluctantly, arrested us.

That day we were supporting Extinction Rebellion protesting against new fossil fuel investments, new fossil fuel licences, and fossil fuel subsidies. The reason for the arrest was 'obstruction of the highway'. The intention of all of this is to increase public discourse around the climate crisis, which in turn drives social, political and corporate change.

I am confident that the GMC will not take any sanctions against us, because I believe they know we are on the right side of history, because we protested in a dignified way and because sanctioning us would deter progress on climate change, which they do not want.



We do however inform the GMC and our employers of our arrest, if this arrest becomes a charge, and if this charge becomes a conviction.

There have been over 100 arrests of health professionals doing this work, and so far there have been no warnings or sanctions. So long as we continue to protest in a dignified way, I don't see this changing.

What has the response to your demonstrations been like so far?

We haven't been shunned by our colleagues. We've been praised by quite a few. Richard Horton (editor-in-chief of The Lancet) came out and said we were doing a great thing, while others have offered support.

Lots of people have written about us. We have carefully considered our position. As a respected group of professionals, publicly backing and acting with a group that commits to breaking the law may seem like an unusual move but we believe that the severity of the crisis is so great that such a decision is justified.