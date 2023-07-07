GP bank helps practices plug long-standing workforce gaps with remote consultations Practices in Cumbria have plugged gaps in their workforce by setting up a bank of GPs working remotely that taps into unused capacity across the region. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up