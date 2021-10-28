GP appointments hit new high as face-to-face contacts surge

By Nick Bostock on the 28 October 2021

GP practice appointments rose in September to the highest total since five months before the COVID-19 pandemic, with face-to-face contacts accounting for a higher proportion than at any time since March 2020.

GP appointments surge (Photo: mtreasure/Getty Images)
GP practices delivered a total of 28.7m appointments in September 2021 - 8.5% more than the figure for the same month in 2019, and the highest figure recorded for a single month since October 2019.

Practices reported more than 17.3m face-to-face contacts with patients, making up 61% of all appointments - the highest proportion since the UK first went into lockdown in March 2020.

The 17.3m total for face-to-face contacts is the highest figure recorded since February 2020 - and was delivered alongside more than 10m telephone appointments, around three times the average monthly figure recorded in the 11 months from April 2019 to February 2020. Total face-to-face appointments were up 3.6m compared with the previous month, the figures from NHS Digital show.

GP appointments

The figures reflect the intense pressure on general practice as the UK heads into a winter that CMO Professor Chris Whitty has predicted will be 'exceptionally difficult' for the health service.

They follow GPonline analysis of RCGP data, which found that GP workload intensified sharply in the final two weeks of September, with practices delivering 6% more consultations and a third more clinical administrative work than in the same period in 2019.

The latest evidence of soaring workload and rising face-to-face appointments in general practice comes after GP leaders condemned measures set out earlier this month by the government in an access plan and 'support package' for the profession.

The BMA's GP committee voted unanimously to reject the plans, which include a £250m winter access fund that will partly fund additional staffing in primary care, but come with demands for a rise in total appointments and increased face-to-face access - and is preparing the ground for a ballot over industrial action.

Access plan

The committee has called the plans a 'bullying charter' that fails to address pressures on general practice and has advised practices to cease all non-GMS work and apply to close practice lists.

Announcing plans to move towards a ballot of the profession earlier this month, BMA GP committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey said: 'All efforts to persuade the government to introduce a workable plan that will bring immediate and longer-term improvement for doctors and their patients, have so far come to nought.

'The government has completely ignored our requests for a reduction in bureaucracy to allow us to focus more on patient care, and we are therefore encouraging doctors to withdraw from this bureaucracy themselves.

'The ultimate outcome should be to end the current crisis in general practice, to properly support practices to to manage their workload pressure, including safely getting through the backlog of care caused by the pandemic and deliver a safe service to patients, allowing time to create an agreed long-term plan to make general practice sustainable for the future.'

Suspected GP attacker charged with nine offences, including actual bodily harm

A man has appeared in court after four members of staff at a GP surgery were reportedly...

28 Oct 2021
GP appointments hit new high as face-to-face contacts surge

GP practice appointments rose in September to the highest total since five months...

28 Oct 2021
Fears mandatory COVID-19 vaccination could hit NHS staffing levels if introduced

The BMA has urged the government to carefully consider the impact of mandatory COVID-19...

27 Oct 2021
BAME doctors do not start career on 'level playing field', admits GMC chief

Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) doctors do not start their careers on ‘a...

27 Oct 2021
Extra £6bn for NHS in budget must be matched by increase in workforce, warns BMA

Additional funding for the NHS to be announced as part of this week's budget must...

26 Oct 2021
GP locum rates increased in some parts of the UK over past year, poll suggests

Average rates paid to locum GPs by practices have risen in some parts of the UK,...

26 Oct 2021