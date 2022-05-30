GP to appeal suspension in laptop case that left doctors 'deeply concerned'

Medical defence organisation the MDU has confirmed it will be 'assisting the appeal' of Dr Manjula Arora after a medical tribunal ruled she should be suspended for one month after finding that she had dishonestly claimed to have been promised a laptop.

The tribunal found that Dr Arora's actions had been dishonest and 'constitute misconduct which was serious' - despite acknowledging that her 'dishonesty was confined to the use of a single word on a single occasion', and that she was 'a person of good character'.

The GMC has committed to a review of the case after an outpouring of concern from the medical profession - including fears that it represents 'differential treatment of non-white doctors'.

GMC review

The ruling sparked a BMA call for 'root and branch' reform of the GMC - with the association warning that Dr Arora's suspension would 'add to many doctors’ fears about the GMC’s disproportionate and unfair approach to their regulatory system as it applies to the medical profession'.

The RCGP has welcomed the GMC decision to review the case - but warned that the tribunal outcome had left it 'deeply concerned'.

A college spokesperson said: 'We are deeply concerned about Dr Arora’s case and while we welcome the decision by the GMC to review the ruling, we will be asking for answers as to why the case was allowed to get through their screening processes and end in a fitness to practise hearing and receiving a sanction.

'GPs are working in an increasingly punitive and litigious environment and any referral to the GMC causes enormous stress and distress for the doctor being investigated, their colleagues and families. As well as being devastating for Dr Arora, cases such as this only make it harder to retain existing GPs and persuade new ones to go into general practice, and particularly to work in out-of-hours.'

GP workforce

Figures published last week show that the full-time equivalent, fully qualified GP workforce is continuing to fall - and government claims that it is on track to deliver a promise of recruiting 26,000 staff to support primary care, as well as its claims on the GP workforce, have been labelled 'misleading'.

The RCGP added: 'GPs and their teams are working under greater pressures than ever before. We have a severe shortage of GPs at the same time as patient demand and complexity is increasing, and we need much greater support - including better IT and infrastructure - to do our jobs properly and care for patients safely, without it adversely impacting our own health.

'Therefore, it seems incomprehensible to remove a doctor with, to our knowledge, an otherwise impeccable track record from frontline patient care, even for a short period of time.'

Both the RCGP and the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) raised concern over treatment of doctors from ethnic minority backgrounds my the medical regulator.

In a letter to the GMC, BAPIO wrote: 'Differential treatment of non-white doctors havs been a significant issue and this case would be another one in point.'

An RCGP statement said: 'The college has raised concerns with the Care Quality Commission about the disproportionate impact of its inspection regime on doctors from minority ethnic backgrounds, and we will continue our work to ensure all regulators actively avoid perceptions of discrimination.'