GP alert system shows practices under major pressure General practice has moved up to an 'OPEL 3' pressure rating nationally with two thirds of LMCs reporting high-level alerts, the national GP surveillance system shows. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up