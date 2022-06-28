GP access debate must shift to emphasise quality as well as speed, warns RCGP

By Nick Bostock on the 29 June 2022

Good quality access to general practice - seeing the right clinician, often known to the patient, for the right amount of time - must be prioritised alongside speed of access, the RCGP has warned.

RCGP large letters display
(Photo: Pete Hill)

A report from the RCGP published ahead of its 2022 annual conference in London argues that a 'strong, trusting relationship between doctor and patient is the lynchpin of general practice' - and that protecting that link is essential to the future of the profession and to patient safety.

The report comes as college chair Professor Martin Marshall prepared to set out a five-point plan to safeguard continuity of care in his keynote speech at the annual conference - held in partnership this year with the World Organisation of Family Doctors Europe (WONCA Europe) - amid concerns that the GP crisis has left doctors unable to maintain relationships at the heart of quality patient care.

'Relational care' is central to the future of general practice, the RCGP report argues - and must be supported through resources and staffing, embedded in medical education and built into policymaking and incentives for primary care providers.

Relationship-based care

The report reiterates RCGP demands for more GPs, a reduction in bureaucracy to help doctors spend more time with patients and improvements to IT in general practice and across the NHS so that information moves more smoothly around the healthcare system and supports clinicians' relationship with patients they see.

Incentive mechanisms such as the QOF should be overhauled to ensure they support 'relationship-based care', the college says - while development of trusting relationships with patients should be at the heart of both GMC standards and medical curricula.

Relationship-based care should become a 'national priority in primary care', with funding and support for practices to deliver changes such as 'longer consultations, multidisciplinary team working and a focus on continuity in appointment and triage processes' - with a wide-ranging communication programme to help patients understand and build relationships with staff across the multidisciplinary team.

The report highlights the 'importance of the relationship between GP and patient, which may take multiple forms' - arguing that GPs can build relationships rapidly when needed, but emphasising that 'long-term relational continuity remains a core part of general practice and offers specific benefits to patients'.

GP satisfaction

It says that 'knowing patients and taking time to understand the whole person, and their wider life and lifestyle' is what helps GPs deliver care that 'addresses all of a patient’s needs rather than disjointed, resource intensive care that only considers one problem at a time in isolation'.

'Research literature shows that continuity of care, shared decision making, person-centred care, and empathy have a strong association with patient satisfaction, adherence to medical advice, positive
changes in patient behaviours and, ultimately, patient outcomes,' the report argues.

'Similarly, we know that having the time and space to deliver good relational care supports higher job satisfaction for GPs. At a challenging time for the NHS, there is also a strong association between continuity and lower costs, lower use of emergency departments and reduced likelihood of being admitted to hospital.'

The RCGP warned last week that as many as 19,000 GPs could quit the profession over the next five years because of growing pressures created by unprecedented workload and a shrinking workforce.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

RCGP large letters display

GP access debate must shift to emphasise quality as well as speed, warns RCGP

Good quality access to general practice - seeing the right clinician, often known...

29 Jun 2022
Professor Martin Marshall

GP crisis endangering continuity and quality of patient care, warns RCGP chair

Growing workload and workforce pressures on general practice are making continuity...

29 Jun 2022
UK Houses of Parliament

Scrapping partnership model will not solve crisis in general practice, say NHS leaders

Scrapping the partnership model and moving to a salaried service will not solve the...

28 Jun 2022
Dr Jackie Applebee

Doctors tell BMA to pull GP practices out of PCNs by 2023

The BMA has been told to organise the withdrawal of GP practices from PCNs by 2023...

28 Jun 2022
GP consultation

3 in 10 doctors fear being blamed or facing legal action after admitting mistakes

Three in 10 doctors are worried about the repercussions of admitting to clinical...

28 Jun 2022
BMA House entrance

Only 55% of Romney review recommendations on BMA sexism fully implemented

Only just over half of recommendations from the 2019 Romney review into sexism in...

28 Jun 2022