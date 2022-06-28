GP access debate must shift to emphasise quality as well as speed, warns RCGP

A report from the RCGP published ahead of its 2022 annual conference in London argues that a 'strong, trusting relationship between doctor and patient is the lynchpin of general practice' - and that protecting that link is essential to the future of the profession and to patient safety.

The report comes as college chair Professor Martin Marshall prepared to set out a five-point plan to safeguard continuity of care in his keynote speech at the annual conference - held in partnership this year with the World Organisation of Family Doctors Europe (WONCA Europe) - amid concerns that the GP crisis has left doctors unable to maintain relationships at the heart of quality patient care.

'Relational care' is central to the future of general practice, the RCGP report argues - and must be supported through resources and staffing, embedded in medical education and built into policymaking and incentives for primary care providers.

Relationship-based care

The report reiterates RCGP demands for more GPs, a reduction in bureaucracy to help doctors spend more time with patients and improvements to IT in general practice and across the NHS so that information moves more smoothly around the healthcare system and supports clinicians' relationship with patients they see.

Incentive mechanisms such as the QOF should be overhauled to ensure they support 'relationship-based care', the college says - while development of trusting relationships with patients should be at the heart of both GMC standards and medical curricula.

Relationship-based care should become a 'national priority in primary care', with funding and support for practices to deliver changes such as 'longer consultations, multidisciplinary team working and a focus on continuity in appointment and triage processes' - with a wide-ranging communication programme to help patients understand and build relationships with staff across the multidisciplinary team.

The report highlights the 'importance of the relationship between GP and patient, which may take multiple forms' - arguing that GPs can build relationships rapidly when needed, but emphasising that 'long-term relational continuity remains a core part of general practice and offers specific benefits to patients'.

GP satisfaction

It says that 'knowing patients and taking time to understand the whole person, and their wider life and lifestyle' is what helps GPs deliver care that 'addresses all of a patient’s needs rather than disjointed, resource intensive care that only considers one problem at a time in isolation'.

'Research literature shows that continuity of care, shared decision making, person-centred care, and empathy have a strong association with patient satisfaction, adherence to medical advice, positive

changes in patient behaviours and, ultimately, patient outcomes,' the report argues.

'Similarly, we know that having the time and space to deliver good relational care supports higher job satisfaction for GPs. At a challenging time for the NHS, there is also a strong association between continuity and lower costs, lower use of emergency departments and reduced likelihood of being admitted to hospital.'

The RCGP warned last week that as many as 19,000 GPs could quit the profession over the next five years because of growing pressures created by unprecedented workload and a shrinking workforce.