Government's short-term, top-down approach won't solve GP crisis, experts warn

Researchers from the Health Foundation think tank presented details of their latest research on the primary care workforce, which was conducted by the organisation's REAL Centre, to the RCGP annual conference in London. It suggests that the NHS in England is on course for shortfall of 11,000 GPs within a decade - with one in four GP and practice nurse posts set to be vacant – unless there is a rapid change in government policy.

Economist Nihar Shembavnekar told the conference the REAL Centre had looked at three scenarios to establish workforce predictions in the coming decade – the current policy scenario, which assumed historic trends and existing policies continue; an optimistic scenario, which assumed greater action on recruitment and retention; and a pessimistic scenario, which assumed negative impacts, such as policies not being properly implemented and a lack of long-term planning.

The research also took account of rising demand based on demographic change and morbidity trends. It aimed to establish the gap between supply and demand and the number of GPs and practice nurses that would be needed to maintain 2018/19, or pre-pandemic, levels of care.

Workforce shortages

In the current policy scenario the NHS would find itself short of 10,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs under the predictions - or one in four posts vacant. In the pessimistic scenario the NHS would be 20,400 FTE GPs short, or one in two posts vacant. Even in the optimistic scenario the NHS would find itself short of 3,300 FTE GPs, with one in 10 posts vacant.

Mr Shembavnekar stressed that the figures were projections, rather than forecasts, but he said they painted a 'hugely concerning picture'.

In terms of practice nurses, he said across all scenarios the workforce projections were far below demand – even in the optimistic scenario the number of practice nurses did not increase and 'flatlined'.

The data presented was based on a national picture, but Mr Shembavnekar said that local circumstances would probably mean wide variations across the country with some areas much harder hit by shortages than others. However, lack of data on certain key areas had made it difficult to 'get a handle' on that.

It was essential that policy makers improved the data available if they were to address the problem, Mr Shembavnekar said. For example, he said there was no data on actual vacancies in primary care, which had made it difficult for the research team to properly assess demand.

Lack of data

He also criticised lack of data on GP training pathways. 'There's shockingly little publicly available data on how GP trainee numbers translate into actual numbers of fully-qualified GP a decade later,' he said. 'Similarly, with international recruitment, there are few figures that are regularly published and it's difficult to get a handle on how many GPs are moving abroad every year or joining the NHS from other countries.

'And finally, retention – although we have leaver rates from NHS Digital there's no good data on practice specific turnover.'

He also said there should be a 'an acknowledgement' that tackling workforce shortages required 'a long term approach'.

'We can't have short-term solutions, particularly top-down targets of the kind that we've been seeing in the last few years,' Mr Shembavnekar said. 'They are unlikely to be effective in addressing these gaps primarily because they're not linked to any assessment of demand, and don't account for geographical and sectoral variation in workforce supply and demand.'

Ruth Thorlby, assistant director of policy at the Health Foundation, told the conference that the NHS needed long-term projections on the workforce it actually needed if it was going to effectively tackle shortages.

'I think without without that it's really difficult,' she said. 'Where did the 6,000-GP target come from? It's not related to demand. The problem is then the government just says "well, we've had record numbers of GP trainees", but that's meaningless without projections on need and demand.'

Improving retention

Mr Shembavnekar added that 'sustained policy action looking at improving retention of GPs and nurses' would be 'absolutely key' to mitigating the projected shortfalls, because it could be used 'almost immediately'.

'Retention is the big, big short-term lever that needs to be looked at. And a lot of the policies we have in place currently are pre-pandemic that need to be re-examined in light of the impact of the pandemic,' he said.

He added that multidisciplinary working would be crucial and staff being recruited under the additional roles reimbursement could help offset the shortage of GPs and nurses in the optimistic scenario. But, he said, there needed to be a greater policy focus 'on how well those roles are being integrated and supported if the pressures on GPs and nurses are to be reduced'.