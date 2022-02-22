Government's decision to end COVID-19 protection 'premature'

Under plans set out in the government's 'Living with COVID-19' document, the legal requirement for people who test positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate will end from 24 February along with the removal of 'all remaining domestic restrictions in law'.

Fully-vaccinated close contacts of confirmed cases and those under 18 will no longer need to test daily for seven days and unvaccinated close contacts will no longer have to self-isolate.

Self-isolation support payments will end along with the medicine delivery service - and from 21 February staff in most education and childcare settings will no longer be advised to undertake twice-weekly asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, ahead of plans to scrap all free COVID-19 testing for the general public from 1 April.

Living with COVID-19

Reacting to the changes, BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said the government's approach 'fails to protect those at highest risk of harm from COVID-19 and neglects some of the most vulnerable people in society'.

Official data show that in the past week more than 309,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, while 760 people have died and more than 11,000 people with COVID-19 are in hospital.

Dr Nagpaul said: 'We recognise the need, after two years of the pandemic, to begin thinking about how we adjust our lives to manage living alongside COVID-19, but as the BMA has persistently said the decision to bring forward the removal of all protective measures while cases, deaths and the number of people seriously ill remain so high is premature.

'Living with COVID-19 must not mean ignoring the virus all together - which in many respects the government’s plan in England seems to do.'

Self-isolation

Outlining the plans at Downing Street, prime minister Boris Johnson said: 'Until 1 April, we will still advise you to stay at home if you test positive. But after that, we will encourage people with COVID-19 symptoms to exercise personal responsibility, just as we encourage people who may have flu to be considerate towards others.'

He said the changes set out by the government were justified because 'levels of immunity are so high and deaths are now, if anything, below where you would normally expect for this time of year' - and because 'we know Omicron is less severe'.

The prime minister added: 'We should be proud that the UK established the biggest testing programme per person of any large country in the world. But its budget in the last financial year was bigger than the Home Office and the testing programme cost £2bn just last month alone. So we must scale back and prioritise our resources for the most vulnerable.'

However, the BMA chair warned that removing free testing for the general public would take away the 'central tool' that would allow people to take responsibility for keeping others safe and for monitoring the spread of COVID-19.

He added: 'Crucially, it will create a two-tier system, where those who can afford to pay for testing - and indeed to self-isolate - will do so, while others will be forced to gamble on the health of themselves and others. COVID-19 has already disproportionately impacted those on lower incomes, in insecure employment and from ethnic minorities. This move threatens to exacerbate these health inequalities.'