Government 'willfully shrinking workforce' and exploiting doctors' goodwill, warns Nagpaul

North London GP Dr Chaand Nagpaul - stepping down this year after five years as BMA chair - condemned the government over its handling of the pandemic and for its failure to tackle the deep workforce crisis facing the health service in a keynote speech at the 2022 BMA annual representative meeting (ARM).

In a wide-ranging speech he condemned racism in the NHS, highlighted deep concerns over the GMC process, hit out over abuse of NHS staff in the pandemic and warned that the 2019 Romney review into sexism in the BMA had been a 'wake-up call' that the association still needs to go further to address.

Speaking a fortnight after a landmark BMA report warned that rampant racism was threatening to drive an 'exodus' of doctors from the health service, Dr Nagpaul said doctors 'should not be able to sleep at night' working in a health service that treats doctors from ethnic minorities unfairly.

Racism

He warned that doctors must not accept a health service in which 'a black doctor is six times less likely than a white colleague to be offered a job in London, where bullying, harassment and disciplinary referrals continue at twice the rate for doctors from ethnic minorities, with differential attainment in postgraduate exams, poorer career trajectory or an ethnicity pay gap'.

Racism was not only wrecking doctors' lives, but also damaging patient care and threatening the sustainability of services as doctors are driven out of the medical profession, the BMA chair warned.

Pointing to recent high-profile GMC cases that have caused deep concern among doctors - including the case of Dr Manjula Arora, who was suspended for a month for claiming to have been promised a laptop - Dr Nagpaul said it was 'no wonder those three letters - GMC - instil terror in doctors, fearing that the system is inherently stacked up against them'.

He said the BMA had called out abuse against doctors during the pandemic and spoken out against 'ministers and NHS leaders for irresponsibly fueling the media's onslaught on GPs' at a time when the profession was delivering 3m consultations a month more than pre-pandemic, with 1,600 fewer GPs than in 2015.

Workforce

But he warned that the government had its 'head in the sand' over the workforce crisis, failing to adopt measures handed to it 'on a plate' by the BMA and others to resolve key factors driving doctors out of the workforce such as problems with pension tax penalties.

'That's a trap door through which doctors - thousands of doctors - are leaving our NHS. It's the height of irresponsibility that the government is willfully shrinking the workforce and harming patient care when we've given them solutions on a plate,' Dr Nagpaul said.

He warned that after a one-in-a-generation public health crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic, the health service now faced a one-in-a-generation backlog with a 6.5m-strong NHS waiting list at a time when the health service was 'haemorrhaging' doctors.

He said: 'Today I warn ministers that you cannot run an NHS perpetually by exploiting a well of goodwill, which has totally run dry. Doctors will and are walking away.'

Sexism

Dr Nagpaul said the 2019 Romney review had been a wake-up call for the BMA, and that the association had 'made changes' - but was 'manifestly not where we need to be'.

He said the 38% share of BMA council seats held by women was 'barely an increase from four years ago' and highlighted the all-male shortlist for the next BMA chair. He said: 'It should not have been the case that no woman stood for the forthcoming share of council election. We must grasp the nettle and properly see through lasting changes to extinguish sexism.'

Dr Nagpaul told the conference that serving as BMA chair had been the 'greatest privilege and the proudest moment of my professional life'. The north London GP highlighted that he had become the 'first non-white member of the BMA GP committee executive, the first person of colour to be GP committee chair and the first non-white BMA chair in its 190-year history'.

He said he would be returning to work as a frontline GP, adding to 'much needed GP workforce capacity'.

The north London GP urged his successor 'to fight for a health service where each of us is given the time, tools, facilities, support and compassion to be the doctors we were trained to be', in which doctors' wellbeing was seen as 'an investment, not an expense', and called for a medical profession not riven by organisational boundaries and interests but working as a united community.

A DHSC spokesperson said: 'It’s evident the pandemic placed unprecedented pressure on the NHS and had a huge knock-on effect on our health services. We estimate that around 11m people didn’t come forward for treatment during the pandemic who otherwise would have.'

The spokesperson said the government was 'doing everything we can to bust the COVID-19 backlogs, grow our workforce, reduce waiting times and expand health infrastructure, backed by record investment'.