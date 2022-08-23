Government unveils seven-point plan to reduce GP bureaucracy

In a move designed to 'release more time to focus on patient care', the government promised as part of the 2020/21 GP contract deal to review bureaucracy in general practice alongside NHS England.

The review is ongoing - but a 'concordat' published on 23 August sets out seven principles to reduce bureaucracy and admin work in general practice. It comes after the government admitted in November 2020 that GPs faced an unfair burden from layers of regulation.

BMA GP committee England deputy chair Dr Kieran Sharrock said general practice workload was 'at an all-time high' and becoming increasingly complex - and that a reduction in bureaucracy was vital.

GP bureaucracy

The BMA has urged all government departments to sign up to the seven principles - which come just days after the Treasury floated a proposal to ask GPs to 'prescribe' money off energy bills for patients struggling to heat their homes this winter.

The seven principles set out in the concordat - developed with input from the BMA and the RCGP - are:

All policies should be designed with the patient and patient journey at the heart of the process, to ensure a minimum administrative burden for people accessing government services.

General practice should only be required to provide evidence of a medical nature when it is unavailable by other means. Always consider why factual medical evidence or opinion is required and only request if it is absolutely necessary with as little frequency and depth as possible. Due consideration should be given to how this request for evidence should be funded if the request is made of general practice staff.

When introducing or reviewing an existing requirement for a medical certificate or examination, ensure that the most appropriate professional for the job is able to certify, promoting alternatives to the GP, including other members of the primary care team whenever possible and appropriate.

When requesting medical information, ensure standardised forms are available for use and ensure that all information requests are as clear and concise as possible.

Always consider digital forms rather than paper-based approaches, with standardisation and the potential for automation or data sharing where appropriate, though digital solutions in themselves do not always reduce bureaucracy. Where possible these solutions should be integrated into general practice systems.

When changing or designing a new process or form, ensure it has been co-designed with those who will be using it, for example GPs or other appropriate healthcare professionals, to ensure it is user friendly and supports our aim to reduce bureaucracy.

If only medical history is required, where appropriate make provision for the option for patients to provide this themselves rather than requiring it from a GP or health professional. Where possible, this process should be designed without need for GP ratification.

Workload

The government said it hoped that departments adopting the policies could lead to policies being designed with GP representatives and increased awareness of how changes in policy affect the profession, as well as a move to making sure health professionals in the wider practice team were able to complete tasks as well as GPs.

Dr Sharrock said: 'GP workload is at an all-time high and becoming increasingly complex. That’s why it’s vital that any unnecessary bureaucracy or administrative burdens are reduced so that GPs

can spend as much time as possible with their patients, giving them the care and attention they need.

'Multi-disciplinary practice teams means that not everything needs to be done a GP - such as medical certification - and spreading this out can dramatically minimise the amount of extra work family doctors need to juggle. It also means that requests for these things are often processed much faster, thereby helping the entire system function more efficiently.

“We’re pleased DHSC and NHS England recognise the potential of what empowering practices to take charge of their workload can do, and hope all government departments sign up to this concordat and its seven principles - which the BMA helped develop - to ensure unnecessary bureaucracy in general practice can finally start to be relieved.'

Red tape

Minister for primary care and patient safety James Morris said: 'One of my key priorities has been to better understand how we can help reduce the daily pressures GPs and their teams face.

'Today we have published a new set of principles, developed with input from the BMA and RCGP, to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy. By cutting red tape we can ensure GPs and their staff have more time to focus on providing high-quality medical care for patients.

'We have already made £520m available to expand general practice capacity during the pandemic, on top of at least £1.5bn until 2024 to help create an extra 50m general practice appointments a year, and we have increased the number of GP training places up from 2,671 in 2014 to 4,000 a year.'

GPonline reported last year that clinical administrative work in general practice was up by a third compared with levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.