Government should set up 'overspill' services to support overwhelmed GP practices, says RCGP The RCGP is urging the government to set up ‘overspill' services to help GP practices struggling to cope with the current rise in patient demand. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up