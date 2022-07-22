Government rated 'inadequate' on delivering its own NHS workforce targets

An independent panel of experts commissioned by the House of Commons health and social care committee looked at government performance on meeting commitments around workforce planning, building a skilled workforce and wellbeing at work, including a pledge to reduce bullying.

Using the Ofsted-style scale employed by the Care Quality Commission to evaluate GP practices and other healthcare providers, the panel rated the government 'inadequate' overall across seven workforce-related pledges.

Government performance was inadequate on five out of seven commitments considered by the panel, including a pledge to 'ensure that the NHS and social care system has the nurses, midwives, doctors, carers and other health professionals that it needs'.

NHS workforce

The panel found 'no evidence' that targets for staff numbers - such as the promise of 6,000 extra GPs or 26,000 additional staff targeted through primary care networks - were linked with patient and service need.

It also found that a lack of workforce planning by the government was undermining recruitment and retention across the health and social care sectors - and warned that the government had 'failed to provide adequate funding and resources to support workforce planning'.

Rates of bullying, harassment and abuse in the NHS remain 'concerningly high', the report found - pointing out that the NHS estimates bullying costs the health service £2bn a year but that 'investment in tackling it falls woefully short for the scale of the task'.

The panel cited concerns that a lack of adequate workforce planning risked a 'severe impact' on patients - including problems with 'safety and quality of care and the system’s ability to deal with the health and care backlog generated during the COVID-19 pandemic'.

Government 'inadequate'

Expert panel chair Professor Dame Jane Dacre said: 'We could not give the government any higher than an "inadequate" rating on its overall progress in meeting its own targets set for the NHS and social care workforce. We were unable to rate progress on any of the individual commitments we evaluated as good.

'Rates of bullying in the NHS are far too high, and we found measures to tackle the problem were either inadequate or require improvement.

'Worryingly, our evaluation found that overall progress on all the government commitments we looked at which involved social care, was inadequate.

'In terms of learning how better to support staff, the government has underestimated the complexity of the fragmented delivery model in the social care sector and failed to put a mechanism in place to listen to the their views.'

BMA deputy chair Dr Emma Runswick said: 'This urgent and detailed report illustrates the workforce emergency facing our health and care services and the dire consequences this is having on staff and patients. It is a damning indictment of a government that has completely failed to take any meaningful action on workforce issues, and has no plan going forward.

'Despite obvious need, the government refuses to do the basic work of laying out how many staff we need to meet the health and care demands of the population, now or in the future. This report now joins the BMA and more than 100 other expert organisations in calling for this.'

A DHSC spokesperson said: 'We hugely value and appreciate the dedication and contribution of NHS and social care staff. We are growing the health and social care workforce.

'We have commissioned NHS England to develop a long-term workforce plan to recruit and support NHS staff while they deliver high quality, safe care to patients and help to bust the COVID-19 backlogs.'