Government QOF consultation asks if continuity and access should be incentivised

The government has launched a public consultation asking whether the QOF and investment and impact fund (IIF) should continue – and if access and continuity of care should be incentivised.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Maria Caulfield

Health minister Maria Caulfield: Why we had to change the death certification system

14 Dec 2023
Houses of parliament

Statutory medical examiner system to begin in April 2024, government confirms

14 Dec 2023
Blister pack of pills

NICE introduces new cholesterol target for secondary prevention of CVD

14 Dec 2023
Wound dressing

Dozens of GP practices could hand back wound care contract in dispute with ICB

14 Dec 2023
GP surgery sign

Hundreds of practices on the brink as half their GPs are over retirement age

14 Dec 2023