Government QOF consultation asks if continuity and access should be incentivised The government has launched a public consultation asking whether the QOF and investment and impact fund (IIF) should continue – and if access and continuity of care should be incentivised. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up