Government push on patient choice will drive up GP workload, warns BMA A new government push on patient choice aimed at reducing the NHS waiting list will drive up GP workload unless practices are provided with extra resources, the BMA has warned. by Eleanor Philpotts and Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up