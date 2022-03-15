Government has overseen 'long-term NHS decline' and must support GPs, MPs warn

The DHSC 'has overseen years of decline in the NHS’s cancer and elective care waiting time performance and, even before the pandemic, did not increase capacity sufficiently to meet growing demand', a damning report from the House of Commons public accounts committee (PAC) warns.

The NHS waiting list has risen from around 4.5m people pre-pandemic to more than 6.1m now - and more than 300,000 people have been waiting more than a year for treatment, including more than 20,000 waiting over two years.

'Large numbers of people waiting for so long presents a huge risk to primary care and emergency services (such as general practice and A&E) because unmet health demand can result in more GP appointments and more medical emergencies,' the report warns.

NHS workforce

It argues that the NHS 'will be less able to deal with backlogs if it does not address longstanding workforce issues and ensure the existing workforce, including in urgent and emergency care and general practice, is well supported'.

The report's conclusions and acknowledgement of the impact of a record NHS waiting list on general practice come after GPonline polling found that the vast majority of GPs are dealing with increased workload as a direct result of the NHS backlog.

PAC chair Dame Meg Hillier said: 'DHSC has overseen a long-term decline in elective and critical cancer care that is dragging our NHS and the heroic staff down. We on PAC are now extremely concerned that there is no real plan to turn a large cash injection, for elective care and capital costs of dangerously crumbling facilities, into better outcomes for people waiting for life-saving or quality-of-life improving treatment.

'Nor is it obvious that the DHSC finally understands that its biggest problem, and the only solution to all its problems, is the way it manages its greatest resource: our heroic NHS staff. Exhausted and demoralised, they’ve emerged from two hellish years only to face longer and longer lists of sicker people. And this is compounded by staffing shortages in a number of professional areas.'

Underfunding

The PAC chair called for an end to 'the cycle of glib headlines and fiddling with management structures' - urging the government to come up with a new workforce plan that 'gets to the core of the desperate under-staffing and under-resourcing that have undermined our health system'.

More than 1,000 GPs have written to their MPs in recent days urging them to support an amendment to the Health and Social Care Bill that would force the government to publish regular updates on the health service workforce including projections on how staffing will match up with demand.

The PAC report says part of the government's COVID-19 recovery plan should assess 'how the size of the NHS workforce (GPs, hospital doctors and nurses) will change over the next three years, so that there is transparency about the human resources that the NHS has available to deal with backlogs'.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid has predicted that the NHS waiting list will continue to grow and could reach as high as 13m - and the PAC report warns that 'for the next few years it is likely that waiting time performance for cancer and elective care will remain poor and the waiting list for elective care will continue to grow', calling for transparency from the government on the issue.

A DHSC spokesperson said: 'The pandemic has put unprecedented pressures on healthcare and we are tackling this head on. We have set out our action plan to deal with the COVID-19 backlog and deliver long-term recovery and reform, backed by a record multibillion-pound investment over the next three years and our 10-Year plan on cancer.

'We are clear that business as usual is not enough. That’s why we are delivering brand new surgical hubs and another 100 community diagnostic centres providing an extra 9m scans, checks and procedures by 2025 to make sure patients get the surgery they need and earlier access to tests, including for cancer.'