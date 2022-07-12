Government has no plans to scrap GP partnership model, DHSC official tells MPs

Replying to a direct question at the final hearing of the health and social care committee's inquiry into the future of general practice from chair Jeremy Hunt, Matthew Style, DHSC director general for NHS policy and performance, said it was not the department's policy to phase out GP partnerships

He said: 'It is not our policy to scrap the partnership model. Our policy is to work with the profession to develop the vision set out in Claire Fuller's stocktake.'

Mr Style was referring to NHS England's recent stocktake conducted by Dr Claire Fuller, which sets out how England's new 42 integrated care systems can better integrate primary care.

NHS England also has 'no policy to scrap the partnership model', its director of primary and community care Dr Amanda Doyle told MPs.

She said: 'We're seeing a decrease in the number of partners at the minute because less GPs want to take the risk and responsibility of holding the contrac. It's important that we retain all our GPs so we don't want to do anything that is going to cause a greater loss of GPs.'

The future of the partnership model has been under scrutiny in recent months after former health and social care secretary Sajid Javid, who resigned last week, endorsed a report by the Policy Exchange think tank in March, which called for the GMS contract to be scrapped within a decade with GPs becoming predominantly salaried in large scale providers, including hospital trusts.

Crisis in general practice

Also giving evidence to the committee was new primary care minister James Morris, who was appointed on Friday. Mr Morris told MPs that he did not believe there was a crisis in general practice, although he conceded there were serious challenges.

He said: 'It wouldn't be correct to assert that we have anything other than a major challenge in this area. The pandemic, rising demand, issues to do with the workforce are all big issues that need to be addressed over the long term.

'But I think we do have the tools and the means to be able to address those issues. There are no quick fixes, but as we discussed today there are lots of elements of a changing landscape in primary care and the approach the government is taking is designed to address that. So I wouldn't use the word crisis, but we do have a serious challenge.'

While agreeing there were challenges in primary care, Dr Doyle also rejected the suggestion that there was a crisis in general practice.

'It's very difficult, language becomes very emotive. I accept there is an absolute challenge and it’s really difficult for both GPs trying to manage demand and people trying to access general practitioners in some parts of the country at the moment,’ she said.

GP contract

Dr Doyle also gave an indication of how the GP contract could develop while giving evidence. The current five-year contract comes to an end in 2024 and she suggested that there could be a greater focus on patient outcomes in future.

She said: 'We're now in a position whereby we have greater analytics available to us, which enable us to think prospectively about how we're going to give the best care for people. So what I would like to see is a move to not just performance monitoring primary care by measuring what they did last year, but actually give primary care the ability to identify the patients who are most at risk and most need interventions and do that prospectively.

'And we need to look at whether the current contractual drivers and levers that are in place are going to best enable primary care to do that.'

Dr Doyle also said it was 'likely' that some aspects of the network contract DES and other enhanced services would be commissioned locally by integrated care systems rather than by NHS England in future.

However, she ruled out making continuity of care a contractual requirement. She said that it would be 'very, very difficult to deliver this through a contractual route' given the current shortage of GPs.