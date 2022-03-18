Government has ‘no plan’ to tackle adverse experience of ethnic minority doctors, BMA warns

Responding to the government’s 'Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities' (CRED) report, BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said ministers had again stalled on producing a strategy to tackle ‘unequal’ experiences of healthcare workers from ethnic minority groups.

Dr Nagpaul stressed that there was ‘indisputable evidence’ of ethnic minority doctors facing issues such as increased levels of bullying and poorer career development, which were wrongly assumed to be ‘part of the job’ for thousands of workers.

To stop ethnic minority doctors from suffering 'unacceptable disadvantages', the BMA chair argued that the government should 'listen to the lived experience' of doctors.

Ethnic minority doctors

Concerns about a lack of action to tackle prejudice against ethnic minority doctors follow interim findings from the BMA’s ‘Racism in Medicine’ survey which showed that more than three quarters of NHS doctors suffered racism at least once in the last two years.

The government report acknowledges a ‘need to build trust’ around the NHS and its diverse workforce and pay transparency, but said more analysis was needed to ‘understand the nuances of the NHS workforce data and reduce disparate pay'.

An ethnicity pay gap research project is planned to address the ethnicity pay gap, but Dr Nagpaul said the report recommendations didn’t go far enough to tackle everyday issues of racism within the NHS.

He said: ‘There is indisputable evidence that doctors from ethnic minorities face additional hurdles, increased levels of bullying and harassment, poorer career progression, and excessive levels of disciplinary procedures, which we laid bare in our Racism in Medicine interim findings report. In fact, systematic racism is often wrongly assumed to just be ‘part of the job’ for thousands of ethnic minority doctors and healthcare workers.

NHS structural racism

‘By refusing to listen to the lived experience of doctors and other healthcare workers from ethnic minority backgrounds, we will continue to see the unacceptable reality of certain groups of doctors suffering disadvantage.’

Dr Nagpaul also said that it was ‘deeply disappointing’ that the government continued to ignore ‘the fundamental reality of structural and systemic factors’ that result in people from ethnic minorities facing inequalities in health.

He said: ‘It is positive that the report promises to investigate areas such as racial bias in medical equipment, reduced life expectancy and poorer maternal health, along with a pledge to hold healthcare providers to account for ethnic disparities in their workforce.

‘However, the report plays down some ethnic health disparities, quoting examples of improved health outcomes amongst certain racial groups with certain medical conditions, while ignoring the stark findings from the recent NHS Health and Race Observatory rapid review, which revealed vast inequalities for those from ethnic minority communities across a range of health services including mental health.’

FTP referrals

He added: ‘If the government will not openly acknowledge the existence of structural racism in society, it cannot begin to tackle the root causes that have led to unacceptable health disparities affecting certain ethnic groups.’

In its February report the BMA accused health leaders of having ‘their heads in the sand’ over widespread racism in the NHS. It found that over 9 in 10 black and Asian respondents said that racism in the medical profession is an issue.

The study also found that of over 2,000 doctors also found a fifth of doctors had either considered leaving (13.8%) or left their job (5.6%) within the past two years due to race discrimination.

Recent GMC reporting on plans to eliminate bias in regulation and education found a slight drop in the levels of doctors from ethnic minority backgrounds being referred to fitness to practice (FTP) procedures - falling from 5.6%, in the five-year period to 2020, to 5.3% in the five years to 2021.