Government NHS pension reform plans 'too little too late', warns BMA

Government plans to boost retention of doctors through reforms to the NHS pension scheme 'fall short' of the long-term solutions needed, doctors' leaders have warned.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

coins

Government NHS pension reform plans 'too little too late', warns BMA

5 Dec 2022
Child in bed with a fever

GPs told to have 'low threshold' for prescribing antibiotics in possible strep A cases

5 Dec 2022
NHS prescription and packet of pills

GPs can now prescribe flu antivirals on the NHS

2 Dec 2022
GP sign

Prevention set to be key battleground for 2024 GP contract

2 Dec 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: What makes a strong PCN and how will integrated care systems affect networks?

2 Dec 2022
Money

GP core funding rise outstripped by staff pay awards under five-year contract

1 Dec 2022