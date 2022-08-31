Government lowers COVID-19 pandemic alert to level two

By Catherine Lafferty on the 31 August 2022

The UK’s COVID-19 alert level has been lowered from three to two, the government has announced.

COVID test
(Photo: Basak Gurbuz Derman/Getty Images)

The move followed advice from the UK Health Security Agency, the UK's chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director.

At level three the virus is determined to be in general circulation. Level two means that COVID-19 remains in general circulation, but that direct healthcare pressures from the virus are low and transmission is declining or stable.

The DHSC said that hospitals and wider health systems remained extremely busy but that the summer BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron wave was subsiding that 'direct COVID-19 severe illness is now a much smaller proportion of this'.

COVID-19 pandemic

A DHSC spokesperson said: 'Severe COVID-19 cases, direct COVID-19 healthcare pressures, direct deaths and ONS community positivity estimates have decreased.

'COVID-19 remains present in the community and we may see an increase in cases with BA4.6 and BA.2.75 circulating but do not expect this to lead to an immediate increase in hospital pressures.'

The government says the UK COVID-19 alert level will be kept under review and warned that 'further surges are likely' - urging the public to take up offers of vaccination.

In England, an estimated 1 in 45 people or 1,211,100 tested positive for COVID-19 for the week ending 16 August, according to the Office for National Statistics.

